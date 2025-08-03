Expand / Collapse search
Australia

Australian state rolls out machete ‘disposal bins’ ahead of ban

Australian state offers amnesty period through November for safe weapon disposal

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
An Australian state has asked citizens to surrender machetes at disposal bins ahead of a statewide ban on the weapons aimed at combating knife crime.

Australia’s state of Victoria on Thursday announced that more than 40 machete disposal bins will be available at police stations across the state to allow citizens to safely get rid of the weapons without a penalty before the Sept. 1 ban begins.

"Owning, carrying, using, buying, or selling a machete without a valid exemption or approval will be a criminal offense," the Victorian government said in a statement.

The government is running a "Machete Amnesty" period from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30 to support the safe disposal of machetes. Those who do not surrender their machetes during the amnesty period may face imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of more than $47,000 AUD ($31,725 U.S. dollars).

Officials inspecting a Machete Amnesty Safety Disposal Bin

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan and Victorian Minister for Police Anthony Carbines inspect a Machete Amnesty Safety Disposal Bin during an announcement on the state's machete ban at Melbourne West Police Station in Melbourne, Victoria, Thursday, July 31, 2025. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

"These knives destroy lives – so we’re taking them off the streets," Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan said in a statement.

Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan speaks

Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan said that Victorian police are taking the weapons off the streets to help protect the community. (Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images for Cricket Australia, File)

Victoria police have seized a record number of illegal knives from the streets, averaging at least 44 knives a day, Sky News Australia reported.

Display of knives and machetes seized by police in Australia

A display of knives and machetes seized by police in South Australia on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AAP Image/Supplied by Australian Government)

Minister for Police Anthony Carbines said the government is backing Victoria Police to get the weapons out of the hands of young people to keep citizens safe.

"Our message to anyone with these weapons is simple – get rid of them or face the consequences," Carbines said in a statement.

Exemptions for those who can possess a machete include agricultural workers who use them as part of their job, along with machetes that are used in a traditional, historical or cultural capacity, according to the government. Individuals exempt must comply with strict conditions and be able to demonstrate eligibility if asked by police.

The Victoria government said it had already issued a temporary ban on the sale of machetes in May, resulting in Amazon removing the weapons for purchase from its website. 