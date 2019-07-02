Expand / Collapse search
Australia
Published

Australian police arrest 3 men over alleged ISIS-linked plot: report

Associated Press
SYDNEY – Police say three men have been arrested over an alleged Islamic State group-inspired plot to attack several Sydney targets, including police and defense buildings, courts, churches and diplomatic missions.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Ian McCartney said Tuesday that a 20-year-old suspect is expected to be charged with preparing for a terrorist act and preparing to enter Afghanistan for the purpose of engaging in hostile activities on behalf of the Islamic State group. He could be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty.

The two other suspects, a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, could face sentences of up to 10 years in prison.