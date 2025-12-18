Expand / Collapse search
Australia anti-terror police detain 7 men as country lays youngest Bondi Beach victim to rest

Rachel Wolf
Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan reports from Bondi Beach as Australian police arrest seven men over an alleged new terror plot as funerals are being held for the victims of the attack.

Australian police have detained seven men during anti-terror raids in Sydney on Thursday as the country lays to rest the youngest victim of the deadly Bondi Beach attack. 

New South Wales police said that "an operation at George Street, Liverpool, in Sydney’s southwest has concluded."

"Tactical Operations police responded to information received that a violent act was possibly being planned," the department said in a statement. "Police subsequently intercepted two cars as part of the investigation."

"As investigations continue, seven men are assisting police with their inquiries," the statement added.

Bondi Beach flowers laid at memorial

People add to a floral tribute outside Bondi Pavilion at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.  (AP Photo/Steve Markham)

Some reports indicate that the detainees were believed to be heading to Bondi. Authorities say there are no known connections to the deadly attack on a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

On Thursday, the youngest victim of the Bondi Beach Hanukkah attack was laid to rest.

The funeral for 10-year-old Matilda, whose family has requested that her last name not be shared, was held in Sydney on Thursday. Her funeral was attended by family, friends and mourners looking to pay their respects.

"Matilda was a bright and loving soul who taught us that true goodness is in the love and compassion we share," her teacher, Irina Goodhew, said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. "Her memory reminds us to carry kindness in our hearts and spread it to the world."

Funeral for Matilda

Family carry the coffin following a service for Bondi Beach mass shooting victim 10-year-old Matilda, whose last name is being withheld at the request of her family, in Sydney, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.  (Steve Markham/AP Photo)

Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, whose son-in-law Rabbi Eli Schlanger was also killed in the attack, spoke at Matilda's funeral. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Ulman said Matilda's parents took the time to check on him as well.

"They had enough in their heart to go and think about another person going through the same thing as them," Ulman said. "You gave me strength at the time when you needed strength yourselves."

Matlida's parents, Valentyna and Michael, immigrated to Australia from Ukraine. Michael told The Guardian that he chose his daughter's name to show gratitude for his new home.

"We came here from Ukraine… and I named her Matilda because she was our firstborn in Australia. And I thought that Matilda was the most Australian name that could ever exist," Michael said, according to The Guardian. "So just remember — remember her name."

Memorial for the youngest Bondi Beach victim, Matilda

A tribute for Bondi Beach mass shooting victim, 10-year-old Matilda, whose last name is being withheld at the request of her family, at the Bondi Pavilion in Sydney, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. (Steve Markham/AP Photo)

Matilda was one of 15 people who were killed in a shooting attack during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

