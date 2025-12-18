Australia anti-terror police detain 7 men as country lays youngest Bondi Beach victim to rest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Australian police have detained seven men during anti-terror raids in Sydney on Thursday as the country lays to rest the youngest victim of the deadly Bondi Beach attack.

New South Wales police said that "an operation at George Street, Liverpool, in Sydney’s southwest has concluded."

"Tactical Operations police responded to information received that a violent act was possibly being planned," the department said in a statement. "Police subsequently intercepted two cars as part of the investigation."

"As investigations continue, seven men are assisting police with their inquiries," the statement added.

Some reports indicate that the detainees were believed to be heading to Bondi. Authorities say there are no known connections to the deadly attack on a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

On Thursday, the youngest victim of the Bondi Beach Hanukkah attack was laid to rest.

The funeral for 10-year-old Matilda, whose family has requested that her last name not be shared, was held in Sydney on Thursday. Her funeral was attended by family, friends and mourners looking to pay their respects.

"Matilda was a bright and loving soul who taught us that true goodness is in the love and compassion we share," her teacher, Irina Goodhew, said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. "Her memory reminds us to carry kindness in our hearts and spread it to the world."

Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, whose son-in-law Rabbi Eli Schlanger was also killed in the attack, spoke at Matilda's funeral. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Ulman said Matilda's parents took the time to check on him as well.

"They had enough in their heart to go and think about another person going through the same thing as them," Ulman said. "You gave me strength at the time when you needed strength yourselves."

Matlida's parents, Valentyna and Michael, immigrated to Australia from Ukraine. Michael told The Guardian that he chose his daughter's name to show gratitude for his new home.

"We came here from Ukraine… and I named her Matilda because she was our firstborn in Australia. And I thought that Matilda was the most Australian name that could ever exist," Michael said, according to The Guardian. "So just remember — remember her name."

Matilda was one of 15 people who were killed in a shooting attack during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.