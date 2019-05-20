Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published
Last Update 19 mins ago

Armenian ex-president's case sent to higher court

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

YEREVAN, Armenia – An Armenian court has halted proceedings in the trial of former President Robert Kocharian in connection with a deadly police crackdown and transferred the case to the constitutional court.

Elen Arakelian, a lawyer for Kocharian, said she didn't immediately have details of the Monday decision by the lower court.

Kocharian is charged with overturning constitutional order for ordering a police operation against a protest demonstration in 2008. Eight demonstrators and two police died in the clash.

Kocharian had been jailed since December, but was released by the lower court on Saturday.

That move prompted Prime Minister Nikola Pashinian, a Kocharian foe, to call for protesters to block court buildings on Monday. Blockages occurred across the country before Pashinian called in the afternoon for them to end.