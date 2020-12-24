Ariana Grande donates Amazon gift cards to every child in Manchester children's hospital

Popstar Ariana Grande played a not-so-secret Santa this Christmas, giving every child at a Manchester, U.K., children’s hospital an Amazon gift card worth 100 pounds, or about $135.

"It’s brought a lot of joy after everything that’s gone in with the pandemic this year," one recipient’s father told the Manchester Evening News.

The father, Steve, who was only identified only with his first name, said the gift had come in a personalized box with no note claiming who it was from – but his daughter knew it was from Grande.

His daughter was reportedly at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary for an MRI and unspecified treatment.

The 27-year-old Grande has given to the community since a terror attack targeted her fans at a concert there in 2017.

A suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded many more at the end of a performance at the Manchester Arena in 2017.

Salman Abedi detonated a shrapnel-packed bomb as fans, many of them children and teens, were moving to the exits. The youngest victim killed in the attack was 8 years old.

Hashem Abedi, the bomber’s brother, was sentenced to a minimum of 55 years in prison for his role in the attack earlier this year.

Two weeks after the attack, Grande returned to the British city to visit hospitalized survivors and the families of victims who didn’t make it. Then she hosted a benefit concert with Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and others, which raised millions of dollars in relief funds.

The Manchester donations weren’t the only holiday gifts the popstar sent to children this Christmas.

She and her fiancé Dalton Gomez sent gifts to children at the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital campuses in Westwood and Santa Monica, Calif., according to Billboard.