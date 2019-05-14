Expand / Collapse search
Anxiety and hope over church schools reopening after attacks

By KRISHAN FRANCIS | Associated Press
    In this Sunday, May 12, 2019, photo, Sri Lankan soldiers stand guard at the entrance to Good Shepherd convent and the St. Benedict's college in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Catholic officials and parents in Sri Lanka are hopeful that church-run schools will begin to reopen soon for the first time since April’s devastating Easter Sunday attacks on churches and hotels. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

    In this Sunday, May 12, 2019, photo, Sri Lankan soldiers watch as a group of Muslim students walk past a closed catholic convent in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Catholic officials and parents in Sri Lanka are hopeful that church-run schools will begin to reopen soon for the first time since April’s devastating Easter Sunday attacks on churches and hotels. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – Catholic officials and parents in Sri Lanka are hopeful that church-run schools will begin to reopen soon for the first time since last month's devastating Easter attacks on churches and hotels.

All of the island nation's schools were set to reopen the day after the bombings following a two-week school break, but they remained closed after the attacks, which killed more than 250 people and injured hundreds more. Government schools reopened last week, but many children stayed home, fearing another attack.

Catholic schools, however, have stayed shut out of fears that other Catholic properties could be targeted in further attacks.

On Sunday, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, gave Sri Lanka's Catholic school administrators permission to reopen on an individual basis in coordination with local security officials.