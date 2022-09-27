Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Anne Sacoolas, wife of US diplomat charged in crash that killed British teen Harry Dunn, to appear in UK court

Sacoolas is expected to appear virtually for a Thursday hearing in London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Harry Dunn family rejects apology from US diplomat's wife Anne Sacoolas Video

Harry Dunn family rejects apology from US diplomat's wife Anne Sacoolas

Greg Palkot reports from London.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The wife of a U.S. diplomat who fled the United Kingdom after being involved in a collision that killed 19-year-old motorbike driver Harry Dunn is to appear virtually in British court this week. 

Anne Sacoolas, a 45-year-old American citizen, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection to the car crash into Dunn outside RAF Croughton, an air base in Northamptonshire, located in eastern England, used by U.S. forces, in August 2019. She was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road and had her 12-year-old son with her in the car when she rounded a corner and struck Dunn. He died hours later. 

The Crown Prosecution Service announced on Monday that there will be a hearing in the case against Sacoolas at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday — an apparent breakthrough in the long-deadlocked case. The crash was initially categorized as a hit-and-run, and Sacoolas had reportedly been in the country for just three weeks at the time. 

Sacoolas returned to the U.S. weeks after the collision, and the American government invoked diplomatic immunity on her behalf, prompting an outcry in Britain.

VIRGINIA JUDGE SIDES WITH FAMILY OF BRITISH TEEN KILLED BY AMERICAN DIPLOMAT'S WIFE IN TRAFFIC COLLISION 

Anne Sacoolas, left, is accused of killing Harry Dunn, right, after hitting his motorbike outside a military base used by U.S. forces in England in August 2019. 

Anne Sacoolas, left, is accused of killing Harry Dunn, right, after hitting his motorbike outside a military base used by U.S. forces in England in August 2019.  (Facebook)

Dunn’s family has pressed politicians in Britain and the United States to get Sacoolas to face British justice, but an extradition request was refused by U.S. authorities.

The mother of Harry Dunn, Charlotte Charles, speaks to the media after meeting with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on October 9, 2019, in London, England. 

The mother of Harry Dunn, Charlotte Charles, speaks to the media after meeting with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on October 9, 2019, in London, England.  (Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Sacoolas is expected to appear virtually at Thursday's procedural hearing.

British prosecutors previously set a January 2022 date for the hearing but canceled it days beforehand to allow for discussions with Sacoolas’ lawyers. 

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom, left, Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles, center, and his stepfather Bruce Charles, second right, and family spokesperson Radd Seiger, right, outside South Northamptonshire Council offices in Towcester, after they met following the news that the US have refused to extradite Anne Sacoolas. 

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom, left, Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles, center, and his stepfather Bruce Charles, second right, and family spokesperson Radd Seiger, right, outside South Northamptonshire Council offices in Towcester, after they met following the news that the US have refused to extradite Anne Sacoolas.  (Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time, the law firm representing Sacoolas denied that she had agreed to appear in a British court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 