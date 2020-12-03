Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

United Kingdom
Published

Amid coronavirus, UK official warns of bird flu risk: ‘Get prepared!’

All 10,500 birds at the farm were set to be humanely culled to limit the flu’s spread.

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
UK authorizes use of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Video

UK authorizes use of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel assesses the media coverage on the coronavirus news.

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss in the United Kingdom tweeted a warning about bird flu after a H5N8 strain was found at a turkey farm in northern England.

Middlemiss tweeted:“Get prepared ! The bird flu risk from wild birds is ramping up so we’re ramping up further our biosecurity requirements. Be SCRUPULOUS in your efforts please.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

On Sunday the British government said the public health risk was very low, and the bird flu does not pose a food safety risk.

Middlemiss said in a statement to Reuters on Sunday: “Avian flu has been confirmed at a commercial turkey fattening farm near Northallerton, North Yorkshire.”

All 10,500 birds at the farm were set to be humanely culled to limit the flu’s spread.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.