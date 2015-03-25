American Airlines cancels service from New York to Dominican capital

A spokeswoman for American Airlines says the company is canceling service from New York City to two cities in the Dominican Republic, including the capital.

Martha Pantin says the last scheduled American flights from JFK to Santo Domingo and Santiago will be April 1. The decision follows a review of the airline's global route network.

Pantin said Tuesday that American will still fly to the Dominican Republic from its Miami hub, including four times per day to the capital.

The airline has been shifting more Caribbean flights in recent years to Miami. Also in April, the company will halt inter-island flights from San Juan, Puerto Rico that were served by American Eagle. The company will also serve most of the islands from Miami.