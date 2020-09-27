Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Alps surprised by early snowfall, Swiss town sees new record

In parts of Austria, snowfall was recorded as low as 1,805 feet above sea level

Associated Press
close
Farmers' Almanac predicts cold, wild mix for 2020-2021 winterVideo

Farmers' Almanac predicts cold, wild mix for 2020-2021 winter

The Farmers' Almanac says it bases its long-range forecast 'on a mathematical and astronomical formula developed in 1818'; Todd Piro reports.

BERLIN – Parts of Switzerland, Austria, and Germany were surprised by unseasonably early snowfall overnight, after a sharp drop in temperatures and heavy precipitation.

The Swiss meteorological agency said Saturday that the town of Montana, in the southern canton (state) of Valais, saw almost 10 inches of snowfall — a new record for this time of year.

WINTER LOOKS 'COLD AND SNOWY' WITH SOME 'CRAZY IN-BETWEEN,' FARMERS' ALMANAC CLAIMS

A car makes his way through heavy snow on motorway A 13 in Noesslach near Innsbruck, Austria, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

A car makes his way through heavy snow on motorway A 13 in Noesslach near Innsbruck, Austria, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Authorities were out in force across mountainous regions to clear roads blocked by snow and ice.

Cars make their way through heavy snow on motorway A 13 in Noesslach near Innsbruck, Austria, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Cars make their way through heavy snow on motorway A 13 in Noesslach near Innsbruck, Austria, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

In parts of Austria, snowfall was recorded as low as 1,805 feet above sea level.

Fresh snow is visible on the slopes of the Moleson mountain near the still green pastures, on Saturday, 26 September 2020, at Moleson in Gruyere, Switzerland.

Fresh snow is visible on the slopes of the Moleson mountain near the still green pastures, on Saturday, 26 September 2020, at Moleson in Gruyere, Switzerland. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending in World