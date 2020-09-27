Alps surprised by early snowfall, Swiss town sees new record

Parts of Switzerland, Austria, and Germany were surprised by unseasonably early snowfall overnight, after a sharp drop in temperatures and heavy precipitation.

The Swiss meteorological agency said Saturday that the town of Montana, in the southern canton (state) of Valais, saw almost 10 inches of snowfall — a new record for this time of year.

Authorities were out in force across mountainous regions to clear roads blocked by snow and ice.

In parts of Austria, snowfall was recorded as low as 1,805 feet above sea level.

