Heavy rain expected to hit Florida, Gulf Coast this weekend

Heavy tropical rainfall is expected in Florida and the eastern Gulf Coast this weekend, following flash flooding earlier in the week.

Some areas in Florida and Virginia saw more than five inches of rain over the last 24 hours, according to ABC News. A record of almost three inches of rain fell in Washington D.C. as well, necessitating water rescues in some areas of the capital city.

Although the heavy rain has finished in Washington, there has been a flood watch issued for the Sunshine State from the Tampa Bay area down to Fort Myers.

A tropical wave in the Gulf could bring two to six inches of rain from Florida to southern Alabama.

There are currently multiple storm systems swirling through the tropics.

Two systems near the United States could become tropical cyclones and four others are moving on separate paths through the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Paulette could potentially slam into Bermuda early next week as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph, and Rene is in a similar position, located over the central Atlantic.

Tropical Depression Nineteen formed Friday afternoon less than 100 miles east-southeast of Miami, the National Hurricane Center reported.

The system is expected to move to the northwest and steadily strengthen from Sunday into early next week.

The hurricane center noted, however, that the "uncertainty in the track forecast is much larger than normal beyond 48 hours."

When Tropical Depression Nineteen gains enough strength to be a tropical storm, it will earn one of the next names on the list of Tropical Cyclone names.

If the system over southern Florida forms, it would likely either be Sally or Teddy, depending on other systems meteorologists are watching.

If any of those systems form, they will be the earliest 18th and possibly 19th-named storms to form.

While hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30, a La Niña climate pattern which has appeared in the Pacific could lead to an increase in activity, forecasters say.

In August, weather events caused an estimated $20 billion in economic losses throughout the nation.