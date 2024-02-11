Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

YouTuber accused of recording motorcycle ride going 150 mph in Colorado arrested in Texas

Rendon Dietzmann, known as Gixxer Brah online, arrested in Texas

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Texas motorcyclist films himself topping 150 mph on Colorado highway, police say Video

Texas motorcyclist films himself topping 150 mph on Colorado highway, police say

Rendon Dietzmann, a 32-year-old YouTuber from Texas, recorded himself Sept. 28 going more than 150 mph, squeezing through small gaps in traffic and traveling on the shoulder, according to a Colorado State Patrol. Credit: Colorado State Patrol

A Texas YouTuber accused of recording himself going more than 150 mph on a motorcycle down a Colorado highway has been arrested in his home state, and the extradition process is underway. 

Rendon Dietzmann, 32, was arrested Feb. 7 in Denton County, Texas, on Colorado State Patrol's extraditable warrant, the El Paso County District Attorney announced Friday. The process of taking him back to Colorado, for his first court appearance, is in progress.

Denton County Sheriff's Office online arrest records show Dietzmann was charged with assault, which is not one of the charges listed on the warrant for the speeding case from Sept. 28, 2023, when Dietzmann allegedly zoomed between Colorado Springs and the Denver metro area in 20 minutes on Interstate 25 for social media purposes. 

The drive between the two cities typically takes an hour.

TEXAS YOUTUBER WHO FILMED SPEEDS OF 150 MPH ON COLORADO HIGHWAY WANTED BY POLICE

Motorcycle down Colorado highway

Video shared by Colorado State Patrol shows the vantage point from the motorcyclist. (Colorado State Patrol)

The video, no longer on YouTube but shared by CSP last month, appears to show Dietzmann going at high speeds while squeezing through small gaps in traffic and traveling on the highway shoulder. 

Dietzmann is known as Gixxer Brah on YouTube. His page description says, "I like to wheelie… and go fast." The account has more than 250,000 subscribers and nearly 500 videos posted to its page, with the most recent upload six days ago. YouTube previously told Fox News Digital that it has removed content from the channel in the past, adding that its policies prohibit "harmful or dangerous acts" that "have a serious risk of severe bodily harm or death."

DENVER MAYOR BLAMES REPUBLICANS AND TRUMP FOR $5M CUTS TO PAY FOR MIGRANT CRISIS

Rendon Dietzmann mugshot

Rendon Dietzmann's booking photo out of Texas. (Denton County Jail)

Motorcyclist in Colorado

The motorcyclist is seen slowing down in traffic at times. (Colorado State Patrol)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dietzmann was wanted on charges of menacing, engaging in a speed contest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding 40 mph over the limit, engaging in an exhibition of speed and driving without license plates attached.  

Colorado State Patrol coordinated with the Dallas Police Department in Texas and the El Paso County District Attorney's Office to identify the rider as Dietzmann. He was arrested at a home in Justin, Texas. 