Youngest Virginia Walmart shooting victim's name revealed as Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16
Virginia Walmart shooting in Chesapeake claimed lives of six people
The youngest victim in the Virginia Walmart shooting that claimed the lives of six people was revealed to be 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron.
"Following a vigil last night honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting, Chesapeake Police are releasing the name of the juvenile victim," the City of Chesapeake wrote in a tweet on Friday. "It is with great sadness that we confirm 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron of Chesapeake was the juvenile victim in this tragedy."
Family and friends donned white in remembrance of Chavez-Barron at a vigil in the Walmart parking lot on Thursday night.
His friends told The Virginian-Pilot that it was hard to believe that he was gone.
Family friend Rosy Perez told The New York Times that the teen attended a local high school while working the overnight job.
"He wanted to help a little bit," she said. "He was a very good child."
Five adult victims were previously identified by police, including 52-year-old Kellie Pyle, 38-year-old Brian Pendleton, 43-year-old Lorenzo Gamble, 70-year-old Randy Blevins and 22-year-old Tyneka Johnson.
The co-workers were shot and killed when supervisor Andre Bing opened fire in the store break room Tuesday night.
Police also said that he had legally purchased the 9 mm handgun on the morning of the shooting and left behind what he called a "death note" on his phone.
Bing died at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.