Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Youngest Virginia Walmart shooting victim's name revealed as Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16

Virginia Walmart shooting in Chesapeake claimed lives of six people

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Walmart employee kills six others and self in shooting Video

Walmart employee kills six others and self in shooting

Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins reports the latest from Chesapeake, Va. on the Walmart shooting on 'Special Report with Bret Baier.'

The youngest victim in the Virginia Walmart shooting that claimed the lives of six people was revealed to be 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron.

"Following a vigil last night honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting, Chesapeake Police are releasing the name of the juvenile victim," the City of Chesapeake wrote in a tweet on Friday. "It is with great sadness that we confirm 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron of Chesapeake was the juvenile victim in this tragedy."

Family and friends donned white in remembrance of Chavez-Barron at a vigil in the Walmart parking lot on Thursday night. 

VIRGINIA WALMART SHOOTING: 6 VICTIMS KILLED INCLUDE 16-YEAR-OLD BOY

16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron and five others were killed in the deadly Walmart shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia on Tuesday

16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron and five others were killed in the deadly Walmart shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia on Tuesday (City of Chesapeake)

His friends told The Virginian-Pilot that it was hard to believe that he was gone.

VIRGINIA WALMART GUNMAN BOUGHT 9MM FIREARM LEGALLY ON MORNING OF SHOOTING: POLICE

Family friend Rosy Perez told The New York Times that the teen attended a local high school while working the overnight job.

A memorial is seen at the site of a fatal shooting in a Walmart on Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Virginia. 

A memorial is seen at the site of a fatal shooting in a Walmart on Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Virginia.  (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

"He wanted to help a little bit," she said. "He was a very good child."

Five adult victims were previously identified by police, including 52-year-old Kellie Pyle, 38-year-old Brian Pendleton, 43-year-old Lorenzo Gamble, 70-year-old Randy Blevins and 22-year-old Tyneka Johnson.

Other victims of the shooting. Clockwise: Kellie Pyle, Lorenzo Gamble, Randall Blevins, Brian Pendleton, and Tyneka Johnson. 

Other victims of the shooting. Clockwise: Kellie Pyle, Lorenzo Gamble, Randall Blevins, Brian Pendleton, and Tyneka Johnson.  (Chesapeake Police Department)

The co-workers were shot and killed when supervisor Andre Bing opened fire in the store break room Tuesday night. 

Police also said that he had legally purchased the 9 mm handgun on the morning of the shooting and left behind what he called a "death note" on his phone. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Bing died at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 