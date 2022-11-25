Virginia Walmart gunman bought 9mm firearm legally on morning of shooting: police

Walmart manager Andre Bing, who police say killed six people at a Chesapeake, Virginia store where he worked, legally purchased the firearm used in the shooting hours earlier.

Bing purchased the 9mm handgun from a local store on the morning of the shooting, police revealed Friday.

Bing had no criminal history. Police found a box of ammunition and "various items in reference to the 9mm handgun (box, receipt, other paperwork)" at Bing's home.

Chesapeake city officials identified Bing as the gunman believed to have killed six people before police say he turned his pistol on himself.

Chesapeake police said they had responded to an "active shooter" call at the store located along Battlefield Blvd. at approximately 10:12 p.m. When officers arrived, they coordinated with a tactical team to enter the store, where they found multiple bodies, said Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo Kosinski.

Bing left a manifesto blaming the deadly violence on "torment" by coworkers and demonic influences.

"Sorry God, I've failed you, this was not your fault but my own. I failed to listen to the groans of the holy spirit which made me a poor representation of You," Bing wrote in a note released Friday by Chesapeake police.

He closed the screed by claiming he was a "loving" person and saying that what he had wanted to find a wife but that he "didn't deserve one."

"My true intent was never to murder anyone believe it or not, I was actually one of the most loving people in the world if you would get to know me. I just wanted a wife that was equally yoked as I and obsessed over the thought; however, I didn't deserve a wife."