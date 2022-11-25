Expand / Collapse search
Virginia Walmart gunman bought 9mm firearm legally on morning of shooting: police

Chesapeake, Virginia, police find box of ammunition, receipt and paperwork related to 9mm handgun purchase at Walmart manager Andre Bing's home

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Virginia Walmart gunman seen talking with coworkers years before deadly shooting

Virginia Walmart gunman seen talking with coworkers years before deadly shooting

Chesapeake, Virginia gunman Andre Bing was seen in video posted on social media by a former colleague following the shooting, showing Bing in the store years earlier. (Credit: Draayia Janaee)

Walmart manager Andre Bing, who police say killed six people at a Chesapeake, Virginia store where he worked, legally purchased the firearm used in the shooting hours earlier. 

Bing purchased the 9mm handgun from a local store on the morning of the shooting, police revealed Friday.

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA WALMART GUNMAN ANDRE BING'S MANIFESTO: READ THE FULL TEXT

Debbie, left, and Chet Barnett place flowers at a memorial outside of the Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Andre Bing, a Walmart manager, opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing six people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.

Bing had no criminal history. Police found a box of ammunition and "various items in reference to the 9mm handgun (box, receipt, other paperwork)" at Bing's home.

Chesapeake city officials identified Bing as the gunman believed to have killed six people before police say he turned his pistol on himself. 

WALMART SAYS IT IS ‘SHOCKED’ BY CHESAPEAKE STORE SHOOTING 

Debbie, left, and Chet Barnett place flowers at a memorial outside of the Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.  Andre Bing, a Walmart manager, opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing six people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.

Chesapeake police said they had responded to an "active shooter" call at the store located along Battlefield Blvd. at approximately 10:12 p.m. When officers arrived, they coordinated with a tactical team to enter the store, where they found multiple bodies, said Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo Kosinski. 

Bing left a manifesto blaming the deadly violence on "torment" by coworkers and demonic influences.

"Sorry God, I've failed you, this was not your fault but my own. I failed to listen to the groans of the holy spirit which made me a poor representation of You," Bing wrote in a note released Friday by Chesapeake police.

Chesapeake, Virginia police say a manifesto was found on the phone of Andre Bing, a Walmart manager accused of killing six people in the store where he worked.

He closed the screed by claiming he was a "loving" person and saying that what he had wanted to find a wife but that he "didn't deserve one."

"My true intent was never to murder anyone believe it or not, I was actually one of the most loving people in the world if you would get to know me. I just wanted a wife that was equally yoked as I and obsessed over the thought; however, I didn't deserve a wife."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com