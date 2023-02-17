Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

US World War II submarine lost for decades found off the coast of Japan

The USS Albacore was lost at sea in 1944 after stopping for fuel at Midway Island.

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The wreckage of a lost U.S. submarine from World War II has been found off the coast of Japan.

Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) confirmed Friday that a sunken craft off the coast of Hokkaido, Japan is the wreckage of the USS Albacore — a World War II-era U.S. submarine.

WORLD WAR II BOMB EXPLODES IN ENGLAND IN 'UNPLANNED' DETONATION

The wreckage was documented by Dr. Tamaki Ura with the University of Tokyo. Ura worked off contemporary records obtained through the Japan Center for Asian Historical Records mentioning the destruction of a U.S. submarine.

The U.S.S. Albacore submarine is shown Feb. 17, 1942, as she enters the water.

The U.S.S. Albacore submarine is shown Feb. 17, 1942, as she enters the water. (Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images)

"As the final resting place for Sailors who gave their life in defense of our nation, we sincerely thank and congratulate Dr. Ura and his team for their efforts in locating the wreck of Albacore," retired U.S. Navy rear admiral and NHHC Director Samuel Cox said. 

The USS Albacore is credited with sinking at least 10 enemy vessels during its years active and received nine battle stars. It was lost at sea in 1944 after fueling up at Midway Island.

GEORGIA SAILOR WHO DIED IN PEARL HARBOR ATTACK IDENTIFIED THROUGH DNA TESTING

A screenshot of the wreck site USS Albacore (SS 218). which was lost at sea Nov. 7, 1944. Indications of documented modifications made to Albacore prior to her final patrol such as the presence of an SJ Radar dish and mast, a row of vent holes along the top of the superstructure, and the absence of steel plates along the upper edge of the fairwater allowed Naval History and Heritage Command to confirm the wreck site finding as Albacore. 

A screenshot of the wreck site USS Albacore (SS 218). which was lost at sea Nov. 7, 1944. Indications of documented modifications made to Albacore prior to her final patrol such as the presence of an SJ Radar dish and mast, a row of vent holes along the top of the superstructure, and the absence of steel plates along the upper edge of the fairwater allowed Naval History and Heritage Command to confirm the wreck site finding as Albacore.  (Screenshot captured from video courtesy of Dr. Tamaki Ura/University of Tokyo)

He continued, "It is through their hard work and continued collaboration that we could confirm Albacore’s identity after being lost at sea for over 70 years."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The wreck of Albacore is a U.S. sunken military craft protected by U.S. law and under the jurisdiction of NHHC," the command said in its press release. "While non-intrusive activities, such as remote sensing documentation, on U.S. Navy sunken military craft is allowed, any intrusive or potentially intrusive activities must be coordinated with NHHC and if appropriate, authorized through a relevant permitting program."

The NHHC added, "Most importantly, the wreck represents the final resting place of Sailors that gave their life in defense of the nation and should be respected by all parties as a war grave."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com