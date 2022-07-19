Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

WV prisoner sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty in fatal stabbing of another inmate

West Virginia prisoner is now being housed in the federal penitentiary in Florence, Colorado

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A second federal inmate formerly housed in West Virginia has been sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty in the fatal stabbing of another inmate.

Northern West Virginia Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh sentenced Michael Owle, 33, on Monday after he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon, The Exponent Telegram reported.

Owle and co-defendant Ruben Laurel, 43, stabbed and cut Anthony M. Dallas at the federal prison in Hazelton in 2012, prosecutors said. Another inmate also suffered injuries.

WV MAN ACCUSED OF STEALING COPPER WIRE FROM INTERSTATE LIGHTS

A West Virginia prisoner who stabbed another inmate will serve 25 more years.

A West Virginia prisoner who stabbed another inmate will serve 25 more years. (Fox News)

Laurel received the same sentence last week after pleading guilty.

WEST VIRGINIA CHICKEN SURFS FLOODWATERS IN VIRAL VIDEO: 'SEEMED TO ENJOY IT'

Owle is now housed at the federal penitentiary in Florence, Colorado.