Woman reunited with $10G she lost on New York City subway

Who says New Yorkers aren't nice?

A New York City woman was reunited with $10,000 in cash after a good Samaritan discovered it on a subway platform and turned it into police weeks ago.

The woman, identified as Aya, was heading back to her native Kazakhstan and had the money inside a blue Chanel purse on the subway -- which is where she accidentally left it, she told reporters, according to NBC New York. Aya said she had the money because it was easier to take out as cash in the U.S. than in Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Richard Taverna was waiting for his train home to the Upper West Side of Manhattan when he found the bag on the platform. He took the money to the NYPD’s 20th Precinct, where cops later heard about Aya's plight, according to the New York Post.

Officers said they were proud of Taverna for doing the right thing, but Taverna said he was just surprised at how much attention the act received.

"This was one of the nicest moments we’ve been privileged to witness in the 20th Precinct," Deputy Inspector Timothy J. Malin, Commanding Office tweeted. "This is a great story of honesty and caring, it involves two absolutely delightful people, and it has a happy ending. The best of the #UWS was on display today in our stationhouse!"

The woman gave Taverna a trophy bearing an important Kazakh symbol as a token of her appreciation, according to NBC New York.

