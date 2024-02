Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The body of a 38-year-old woman was discovered in a New York City luxury hotel room on Thursday, police said.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that a hotel maid found a 38-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive inside her SoHo hotel room in Manhattan at around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities said that her body was found in the 11th-floor room at the hotel SoHo 54.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

The mysterious death comes amid the city's illustrious New York Fashion Week.

"I'm just here for fashion week, so I'm just here to sleep," one woman told Fox News Digital. "It was very scary."

Footage from outside the hotel showed a large NYPD presence surrounding the area.

"We were scared at first, we thought it was an abusive boyfriend or something," one woman told Fox News Digital. "It was scary because it was a long time with no response."

"[Police] They were banging on the door next to us," the woman added.

Another woman said that she saw a woman speaking to hotel management and then authorities rushed upstairs to the woman's room.

"There was a woman who was taking to the reception, and she was screaming," another woman said. "Police went upstairs, and they tried to keep everyone calm."

"Everyone was shocked and stressed," she said.

The Medical Examiner's office is investigating and will determine the cause of death.

Police said that there have not been any arrests and authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released pending family notification.