New York woman dies after being stranded in submerged car at top of Niagara Falls

One person is dead after a car plunged into the Niagara River, with pictures showing the car was close to the brink of the top of Niagara Falls.

A U.S. Coast Guard diver recovered the woman from her vehicle on Wednesday afternoon after being lowered from a helicopter, according to the New York State Parks Police. It was not clear if she was alive when she was recovered.

The woman was in her 60's and lived within the area of the river in Niagara Falls, New York, according to officials.

Pictures and video from social media show the car submerged in the rapids.

A video shared by a FOX Buffalo reporter shows a U.S. Coast Guard diver being lowered into the river to make the rescue.

Roads in the area of the incident were slick as snow fell.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.