New York
Published
Last Update 29 mins ago

New York woman dies after being stranded in submerged car at top of Niagara Falls

Pictures and video from social media show the car submerged in the rapids.

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
One person is dead after a car plunged into the Niagara River, with pictures showing the car was close to the brink of the top of Niagara Falls.

A U.S. Coast Guard diver recovered the woman from her vehicle on Wednesday afternoon after being lowered from a helicopter, according to the New York State Parks Police. It was not clear if she was alive when she was recovered.

A first responder holds the body of a person who was pulled from a partially submerged in the Niagara River near the brink of American Falls, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. A car entered the Niagara River and became stuck in the rapids just yards from the brink of Niagara Falls on Wednesday, the fate of any occupants of the vehicle unknown. It was not immediately clear how or where the gray car entered the frigid, rushing water or whether anyone was inside. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News via AP)

A first responder holds the body of a person who was pulled from a partially submerged in the Niagara River near the brink of American Falls, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. A car entered the Niagara River and became stuck in the rapids just yards from the brink of Niagara Falls on Wednesday, the fate of any occupants of the vehicle unknown. It was not immediately clear how or where the gray car entered the frigid, rushing water or whether anyone was inside. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News via AP) (The Buffalo News)

The woman was in her 60's and lived within the area of the river in Niagara Falls, New York, according to officials.

Pictures and video from social media show the car submerged in the rapids.

A U.S. Coast Guard rescue diver is lowered toward the vehicle lodged in the water at the brink of Niagara Falls, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News via AP)

A U.S. Coast Guard rescue diver is lowered toward the vehicle lodged in the water at the brink of Niagara Falls, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News via AP) (Buffalo News )

A video shared by a FOX Buffalo reporter shows a U.S. Coast Guard diver being lowered into the river to make the rescue.

Roads in the area of the incident were slick as snow fell.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer at Fox News. You can reach him at Adam.Sabes@fox.com.

