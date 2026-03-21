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Texas

Woman claims space rock smashed into house after Houston-area blast rattles residents

American Meteor Society logged over 100 reports of a 'fireball event' over Texas on Saturday

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Hours after a mysterious boom rattled homes across the Houston area, a woman claimed a suspected meteorite crashed through her roof — leaving behind a gaping hole and a football-sized rock.

Locals took to social media in a panic Saturday afternoon after hearing what they said sounded like a large blast in the Houston area.

The Brenham Fire Department confirmed it was dispatched to reports of a possible explosion near Highway 50, though units on scene did not find anything.

The department said that several witnesses saw a "green flash fall from the sky, black smoke, and heard a loud ‘boom.’"

A large hole was seen in Sherrie James' ceiling.

A large hole was seen in  Sherrie James' ceiling. (Sherrie James)

UNEXPLAINED LOUD BANGS PERPLEX NEIGHBORS NEAR HOMES OF ALLEGED NYC TERROR PLOT SUSPECTS

Fire officials noted other sources claimed the noise could have been caused by a "possible meteor."

Sherrie James, who contacted affiliate FOX 26 and the Ponderosa Fire Department after the blast, said an "unusual rock" crashed through her roof, leaving a large hole in the ceiling and in her flooring.

Photos provided by James showed a football-sized black rock that appeared to be broken off a larger chunk of material.

A photo showed what appeared to be a large rock with a black exterior.

A photo showed what appeared to be a large rock with a black exterior. (Sherrie James)

MYSTERIOUS HUM RATTLES AMERICAN CITY AS RESIDENTS REPORT SLEEPLESS NIGHTS AND RISING FEAR

Since there was no construction or trees nearby, the fire department told FOX 26 the rock was likely a part of the alleged meteor that was heard around Houston.

The American Meteor Society documented what it is calling a "fireball event" over Texas on Saturday, after receiving more than 100 reports.

Observers reported the event lasted anywhere between 1.5 seconds and 7.5 seconds, though it has not yet been validated by experts.

Debris was seen near the area the large rock landed.

Debris was seen near the area where the large rock landed. (Sherrie James)

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No other reports of damages were confirmed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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