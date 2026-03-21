Woman claims space rock smashed into house after Houston-area blast rattles residents

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Hours after a mysterious boom rattled homes across the Houston area, a woman claimed a suspected meteorite crashed through her roof — leaving behind a gaping hole and a football-sized rock.

Locals took to social media in a panic Saturday afternoon after hearing what they said sounded like a large blast in the Houston area.

The Brenham Fire Department confirmed it was dispatched to reports of a possible explosion near Highway 50, though units on scene did not find anything.

The department said that several witnesses saw a "green flash fall from the sky, black smoke, and heard a loud ‘boom.’"

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Fire officials noted other sources claimed the noise could have been caused by a "possible meteor."

Sherrie James, who contacted affiliate FOX 26 and the Ponderosa Fire Department after the blast, said an "unusual rock" crashed through her roof, leaving a large hole in the ceiling and in her flooring.

Photos provided by James showed a football-sized black rock that appeared to be broken off a larger chunk of material.

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Since there was no construction or trees nearby, the fire department told FOX 26 the rock was likely a part of the alleged meteor that was heard around Houston.

The American Meteor Society documented what it is calling a "fireball event" over Texas on Saturday, after receiving more than 100 reports.

Observers reported the event lasted anywhere between 1.5 seconds and 7.5 seconds, though it has not yet been validated by experts.

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No other reports of damages were confirmed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.