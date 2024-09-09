Human remains discovered on private property in Wisconsin, sheriff says

Human skeletal remains were found in the city of Two Rivers, Wisconsin, over the weekend, according to officials.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a local deer hunter discovered the remains on private property on Saturday and immediately notified law enforcement.

The sheriff's office said it is unable to provide specific information regarding the race, sex or age of the remains at this time, noting that determining the identity will be a lengthy process.

MISSING OREGON NURSE FOUND DEAD DAYS AFTER RETURNING HOME FROM HER WEDDING, NEIGHBOR ARRESTED

Sheriff Dan Hartwig acknowledged the case of the missing child, Elijah Vue, 3, who disappeared in February in Two Rivers, but said it is unclear at this time if the remains discovered are connected to that case. Rewards in the search for Elijah have reached a combined $40,000.

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND AT CALIFORNIA NUDIST RESORT AFTER COUPLE VANISHES

"We are fully aware of the ongoing case of missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue, who disappeared in February. However, at this time, we are unable to confirm if the remains discovered are related to this case," the sheriff wrote.

The incident remains under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff's office is working with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Anthropology Department, Two Rivers Police Department and the Manitowoc County Coroner's Office.

No additional information was made available, but the sheriff said further updates will be provided as they become available.