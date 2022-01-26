Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Wisconsin deputy shot during foot pursuit after traffic stop, suspected shooter at-large

Suspect who shot Milwaukee County deputy should be considered armed and dangerous, sheriff's office says

A Wisconsin sheriff's deputy conducting a traffic stop early Wednesday was shot multiple times, and authorities are searching for the suspected shooter who fled from the scene on foot. 

While the deputy was conducting the traffic stop in Milwaukee, Wisc., in the area of W. Adler and S. 68th streets, a passenger in the vehicle fled on foot and the deputy who initiated the stop pursued. 

While giving chase, near 64th and Adler, the deputy suffered multiple gunshot injuries.

Law enforcement presence near 64th and Adler streets in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, early Wednesday where a sheriff's deputy was shot during a foot pursuit. 

Law enforcement presence near 64th and Adler streets in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, early Wednesday where a sheriff's deputy was shot during a foot pursuit.  (Fox 6 Milwaukee/ WITI)

As of about 3:30 a.m. local time, the deputy was conscious, breathing and receiving treatment, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, which tweeted a major incident alert. 

The driver and vehicle are in custody, but the passenger remained at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office. 

Police departments in West Allis and Milwaukee are assisting in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

