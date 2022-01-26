Wisconsin deputy shot during foot pursuit after traffic stop, suspected shooter at-large

A Wisconsin sheriff's deputy conducting a traffic stop early Wednesday was shot multiple times, and authorities are searching for the suspected shooter who fled from the scene on foot.

While the deputy was conducting the traffic stop in Milwaukee, Wisc., in the area of W. Adler and S. 68th streets, a passenger in the vehicle fled on foot and the deputy who initiated the stop pursued.

While giving chase, near 64th and Adler, the deputy suffered multiple gunshot injuries.

As of about 3:30 a.m. local time, the deputy was conscious, breathing and receiving treatment, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, which tweeted a major incident alert.

The driver and vehicle are in custody, but the passenger remained at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office.

Police departments in West Allis and Milwaukee are assisting in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.