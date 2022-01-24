NYPD officer dies of his injuries following Harlem shooting that killed partner

The second NYPD officer gravely wounded while responding to a domestic incident in Harlem five days ago succumbed to his injuries Tuesday.

Officer Wilbert Mora, a four-year veteran of the force, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced.

"It’s with great sadness I announce the passing of Police Officer Wilbert Mora," she tweeted. "Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy."

The 27-year-old was transferred from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical Center around 5 p.m. Sunday, as he remained in critical condition at the time.

Mora was shot in the head while responding to a domestic incident in Harlem Friday night with his partner, 22-year-old Jason Rivera, who joined the NYPD in 2020.

Both officers made their way down a narrow apartment hallway to a back bedroom where a woman said her son who had been threatening her was located.

Lashawn McNeil, 47, allegedly kicked open the bedroom door and started shooting Rivera and Mora without warning. They were rushed to a hospital, where Rivera was pronounced dead.

Rivera's wake is scheduled for Thursday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The funeral is Friday at 9 a.m.

McNeil was also in critical condition after a third officer, Sumit Sulan, shot him while he was allegedly trying to flee. McNeil was in possession of a gun stolen from Baltimore in 2017, police said.

McNeil died from those injuries Monday, Mayor Eric Adams announced.

Since the start of the new year, five officers have been shot in New York City, two fatally.

Other shootings that left officers wounded happened during a State Island drug raid, a struggle with a 16-year-old alleged gang member in a rowdy Bronx crowd and in a separate Harlem incident.

In reaction to Rivera’s death, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged state resources to "fight the scourge of illegal guns on our streets," asking Washington to team up with her to stop gun trafficking from out of state. But Republicans and police union leaders say it's the state bail reform law that’s contributing to the uptick in shootings, as more offenders are released back onto the streets under cashless bail.

Mayor Eric Adams has pledged to reinstate a modified version of the plainclothes gun unit. It was disbanded in 2020 under his predecessor Bill de Blasio in the wake of the defund police movement.