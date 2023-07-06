Wisconsin homeless man allegedly swung ax at woman over $40 bike repair

A Waukesha County, Wisconsin, homeless man was arrested after allegedly swinging an ax at a woman several times over a $40 bike repair.

Kevin Brue, 51, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment with a dangerous weapon and bail jumping.

FOX 6 in Milwaukee reported that prosecutors claim the incident happened at a homeless encampment where five people live, near St. Paul and Prairie Avenue.

The encampment is next to railroad tracks near the Environmental Education Center, and while police are aware of the location, they said people stay there when temperatures get warmer.

The news station spoke with a man named "Jim" who lived at the same encampment as Brue, though he was not there when the incident happened.

"When people are under the influence of mind-altering substances, things can happen against their will," Jim told the station.

According to police, the victim said Brue "charged at her" with an ax and yelled, "I’m going to kill you."

She also told police Brue swung the ax at her twice, coming within an inch of her leg, though he did not strike her.

The whole time, she added, the suspect came telling her she owed him money. When she finally got away, she ran a short distance and spoke to police.

Brue was arrested about a month ago with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed knife.

He was out on bond at the time of his arrest in connection to the ax incident.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Waukesha County Jail and being held on $25,000 cash bail.