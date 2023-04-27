Expand / Collapse search
Train derails in Wisconsin near Mississippi River: report

Authorities have not said whether there were any injuries or fatalities

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A train derailed Thursday in Wisconsin near the Mississippi River, according to reports. 

The train derailment occurred near State Routes 35 and 82, News8000 reported. 

A train derailment in Manatee County, Florida. Another train reportedly derailed in Wisconsin near the Mississippi River, according to news reports.  (Kim Kuizon/FOX 13)

Video of the wreckage filmed by a bystander appears to show cargo boxes along the railway and the river. 

This is a breaking story, stay with Fox News Digital for updates.

