Train derails in Wisconsin near Mississippi River: report
Authorities have not said whether there were any injuries or fatalities
A train derailed Thursday in Wisconsin near the Mississippi River, according to reports.
The train derailment occurred near State Routes 35 and 82, News8000 reported.
Video of the wreckage filmed by a bystander appears to show cargo boxes along the railway and the river.
This is a breaking story, stay with Fox News Digital for updates.
