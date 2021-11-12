Winter weather hits Minnesota, Wisconsin, Dakotas

The season’s first snow is falling Friday across Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.

FIRST BIG SNOWSTORM OF SEASON FORECAST FOR NORTHERN PLAINS, MIDWEST

Winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories and blizzard warnings are in effect for the northern tier, with the heaviest snow in northern Minnesota and North Dakota, where over a foot will be possible.

Powerful winds will bring blizzard conditions with windchills in the 10s and 20s.

Rain and some thunderstorms will move into the Northeast on Friday and Saturday.

Strong winds will also howl across New England.

Temperatures are expected to drop substantially once the cold front moves through, swinging from 10-20 degrees above average to 10-20 degrees below average.

The Pacific Northwest remains active, with more rain in the lower elevations and snow for the mountains.

A quick-moving storm from Canada will dive into the northern Plains and Midwest on Saturday, bringing a quick shot of wintry weather that will also move into the Northeast early next week.