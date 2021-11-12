Expand / Collapse search
Winter weather hits Minnesota, Wisconsin, Dakotas

Strong winds are forecast for New England

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for November 12 Video

National weather forecast for November 12

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your Fox Cast

The season’s first snow is falling Friday across Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas. 

FIRST BIG SNOWSTORM OF SEASON FORECAST FOR NORTHERN PLAINS, MIDWEST

Snow forecast

Snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories and blizzard warnings are in effect for the northern tier, with the heaviest snow in northern Minnesota and North Dakota, where over a foot will be possible.  

Powerful winds will bring blizzard conditions with windchills in the 10s and 20s. 

Winter weather alerts

Winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Rain and some thunderstorms will move into the Northeast on Friday and Saturday.

Northeast futuretrack

Northeast futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Strong winds will also howl across New England. 

Temperatures are expected to drop substantially once the cold front moves through, swinging from 10-20 degrees above average to 10-20 degrees below average.

Chilly temperatures moving East

Chilly temperatures moving East (Credit: Fox News)

The Pacific Northwest remains active, with more rain in the lower elevations and snow for the mountains. 

A quick-moving storm from Canada will dive into the northern Plains and Midwest on Saturday, bringing a quick shot of wintry weather that will also move into the Northeast early next week. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC).