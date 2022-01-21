Expand / Collapse search
Winter storm to impact the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic

Bitter cold weather, wind will continue for Midwest, Northeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for January 21 Video

National weather forecast for January 21

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

An arctic air mass has settled in across much of the country, including along the Gulf Coast and Florida

BETTY WHITE-OUT? MICHIGAN NAMES SNOWPLOW AFTER LEGENDARY ACTRESS

Bitter cold wind chills continue over much of the upper Midwest and Northeast, where the air temperature combined with winds are making it dangerous to be outside for a long period of time.

East winter storm

East winter storm (Credit: Fox News)

Another winter storm is impacting the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic today through Saturday.  

Carolinas winter weather alerts

Carolinas winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

An ice storm warning is in place for parts of the coastal Carolinas.  

Gulf Coast forecast lows

Gulf Coast forecast lows (Credit: Fox News)

Wintry weather is also still possible along the arctic front draped across the Gulf Coast.  

Texast winter weather alerts

Texast winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Light snow will also fall over the northern Plains into the upper Great Lakes.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

