Winter storm to impact the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic

An arctic air mass has settled in across much of the country, including along the Gulf Coast and Florida.

Bitter cold wind chills continue over much of the upper Midwest and Northeast, where the air temperature combined with winds are making it dangerous to be outside for a long period of time.

Another winter storm is impacting the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic today through Saturday.

An ice storm warning is in place for parts of the coastal Carolinas.

Wintry weather is also still possible along the arctic front draped across the Gulf Coast.

Light snow will also fall over the northern Plains into the upper Great Lakes.