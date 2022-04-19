Winter storm continues to impact New England

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning.

Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont.

On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania.

An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the system tracks northeastward before eventually moving through Maine and into Canada.

Areas along the coast, including Boston and Portland, Maine, will experience steady, heavy rain as temperatures are too warm for snow.

Breezy conditions have also been associated with this system.

Following this winter weather, cool temperatures are in place for much of the eastern U.S. until Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, freeze warnings were issued from the western mid-Atlantic across the Ohio River Valley and into Kansas and Oklahoma.

For many of these locations, this freeze comes more than three weeks later than the typical last freeze of the year.

The cold first half of the week breaks down on Thursday and large portions of the country will return to spring-like temperatures.