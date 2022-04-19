Expand / Collapse search
Winter storm continues to impact New England

Winter weather alerts are in place across New York, Vermont

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning.

Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont

On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania

New York, Pennsylvania snow reports

New York, Pennsylvania snow reports (Credit: Fox News)

An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the system tracks northeastward before eventually moving through Maine and into Canada

Areas along the coast, including Boston and Portland, Maine, will experience steady, heavy rain as temperatures are too warm for snow. 

Breezy conditions have also been associated with this system.

Northeastern winter weather alerts

Northeastern winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Following this winter weather, cool temperatures are in place for much of the eastern U.S. until Wednesday. 

On Tuesday morning, freeze warnings were issued from the western mid-Atlantic across the Ohio River Valley and into Kansas and Oklahoma

Mid-Atlantic, Ohio River Valley frost and freeze alerts

Mid-Atlantic, Ohio River Valley frost and freeze alerts (Credit: Fox News)

For many of these locations, this freeze comes more than three weeks later than the typical last freeze of the year. 

The cold first half of the week breaks down on Thursday and large portions of the country will return to spring-like temperatures. 

Adam Klotz currently serves as a meteorologist for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network. He is based in New York City and joined the network in January 2017.

