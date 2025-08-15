Bodycam footage shows Dem South Carolina gubernatorial hopeful’s rant, calling himself ‘Superman’ and ‘God’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bizarre bodycam footage has been released showing a Democratic candidate in the South Carolina gubernatorial race going on a profanity-filled rant from the back of a patrol car, calling himself "Superman" and "God," while making threats toward public officials during an arrest in May.

The footage shows William "Mullins" McLeod, an injury attorney, semi-naked with beads of sweat running down his face, going on an unhinged rant for around 35 minutes after he was charged with disorderly conduct by the Charleston Police Department after a May 14 incident.

McLeod was wearing only underwear and shoes at the time, according to a report by the Charleston Police Department obtained by Fox News Digital.

The footage came to light soon after he announced his candidacy, although the incident was reported locally at the time. The South Carolina Democratic Party has called on him to drop out.

The video starts with McLeod rambling about class-action lawsuits and little money going to victims before an officer asks him for his name, but he refuses to comply.

"I tell you what, Superman sounds good. I'm Superman," McLeod says.

The officer offers up the name John Doe, to which McLeod agrees.

"You know what? John Doe’s fine. John Doe’s fine. I don't give a f---," McLeod says. "Just get these shackles off of me, you call me whatever you want to. I don’t care. Just get this s--- off, get me out of this car, my name doesn't matter."

Later on in his rant, McLeod said, "I don’t care what you call me, call me God. You think I give a f---?"

During the profanity-laced tirade, McLeod threatened several current and former South Carolina politicians, including Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson, who launched his gubernatorial bid earlier this summer.

"I’m gonna kick your f---ing teeth in," McLeod barked, apparently referring to Wilson while claiming the political system is corrupt.

He also made bizarre references to Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who is also in the race and to President Donald Trump, saying the president "would not be able to take you out," which was also aimed at Wilson.

He is also heard using racial slurs.

McLeod also refused to get out of the patrol car when it arrived at a jail, instead telling an officer he’ll "sleep right here" in the back seat, video shows.

"No, I’m not doing it, no. I’m not getting out of this car. It’s time to go to bed," he shouts at the officer.

Police said McLeod’s eyes were "extremely bloodshot and highly dilated," and he was sweating profusely.

"It should be noted that R/O (responding officer) knows these symptoms to be typical of an individual under the influence of a stimulant narcotic due to his training and experience," the report says.

"Additionally, while in intake, the offender continued to ramble incoherently and at one point lashed out and kicked another prisoner."

McLeod was taken into custody after officers saw him walking along a seawall and promenade yelling loudly and waving his arms, according to the police report. Officers said they could hear him from a block away and ordered him to place his hands behind his back, at which point he began yelling louder and locking out his arms.

"Due to the male offering fake names, as well as not having a physical ID, he was placed under arrest and booked into ACDC (Al Cannon Detention Center) as ‘John Doe,’" the police report says.

At a bond hearing after his arrest, McLeod’s lawyer told a judge the erratic behavior stemmed from a mental health episode and exhaustion, according to reports.

Fox News Digital reached out to McLeod for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Christale Spain, chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, said in a statement Wednesday McLeod should reconsider his candidacy.

"After reviewing the transcript of the dashcam footage from his recent arrest, it is clear that Mr. McLeod is navigating profound challenges and should focus on his mental and emotional well-being instead of a campaign for governor," the statement said. "We offer him compassion and pray he finds the support he needs."

McLeod founded the McLeod Law Group in Charleston and has fought cases involving toxic torts, civil rights violations, wrongful death, catastrophic injuries, nursing home abuse and commercial negligence, according to his campaign website.

He is scheduled to hold a press conference to address the incident and made it clear he is not backing out of the race, South Carolina Public Radio reported. McLeod says the arrest was unlawful and that portions of the dashcam video were released to damage his recently launched campaign, according to the outlet.