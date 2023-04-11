Who are the Louisville bank shooting victims?

The five people killed in a mass shooting this week inside a building that houses an Old National Bank location in Louisville, Kentucky, have been identified as Tommy Elliott, 63; Joshua Barrick, 40; Deana Eckert, 57; Jim Tutt, 64, and Juliana Farmer, 45.

The shooting, which happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday, ended after police encountered gunman Connor Sturgeon, a 25-year-old former bank employee who is now "deceased," authorities said.

Tributes are pouring in for the five people who lost their lives.

Tommy Elliott

Elliott, a 63-year-old senior vice president with Old National Bank, is being described by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear as an "incredible friend."

"Elliott helped me build my law career," Beshear said in the wake of the shooting, according to Fox59. "He helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad. He’s one of the people I talked to most in the world and very rarely were we talking about my job."

Elliott reportedly is survived by his wife, two daughters and two stepdaughters.

He was known in local and state Democratic circles, once serving as the chair of ex-Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s 2011 campaign, in addition to being a member of current Mayor Craig Greenberg’s transition team and chair of Beshear’s 2019 inaugural committee, WDRB reports.

"He enjoyed people. He enjoyed being in the mix. He enjoyed trying to get stuff done to move Louisville and Kentucky forward," Democratic U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey, who represents Louisville, told The Associated Press. "He was serious about it, but he had fun with it."

Joshua Barrick

Barrick, 40, started his job as Old National Bank’s senior vice president of commercial real estate banking last August, his LinkedIn page says.

Pastor Shayne Duvall described him as a "well known" member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where hundreds gathered Monday to pay tribute, according to The Associated Press.

A photo of Barrick with his wife and two young children was seen placed on the church’s altar.

Duvall told the AP that Barrick coached basketball for first- and second-graders at the church’s grade school and was a "very charismatic, very charming" father.

In 2020, Louisville Business First named Barrick as one of its 20 People to Know in Banking.

Jim Tutt

Tutt, 64, was a Frankfort native who worked in the banking industry for nearly four decades, his LinkedIn profile says.

Between 2011 and 2022, Tutt – a market executive at Old National Bank – was a member of the Oldham-La Grange Development Authority in the Louisville area.

"He added a tremendous amount of insights as we went about developing our office park in LaGrange," Oldham County Judge-Executive David Voegele told the Courier-Journal newspaper.

"He’s a very high-quality, well-thought-of individual… It’s just sickening to hear what’s happened," Voegele said.

Deana Eckert

Eckert, 57, was an executive administrative officer at Old National Bank, according to her LinkedIn page.

She attended Western Kentucky University and is from Harrodsburg, the Washington Post also reported, citing her Facebook page.

Juliana Farmer

Farmer, a 45-year-old loan officer at Old National Bank, had just moved to Louisville and was three weeks into the job when she was killed Monday, WFIE reported, citing an interview with her aunt, Vicki Brooks-Scott.

"She loved life," Brooks-Scott said. "She was a beautiful young lady. All I can say is that heaven has gained a beautiful angel."

The aunt said she last talked to Farmer on Easter Sunday.

"Her siblings – they lost a sister. Her children – they lost a mother. Their children lost a grandmother," she told WFIE. "I lost a niece."

