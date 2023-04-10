Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Louisville bank shooting: Who is injured Officer Nickolas Wilt?

LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt graduated from the police academy on March 31, officials said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Louisville, Kentucky officials brief media after shooting at downtown bank Video

Louisville, Kentucky officials brief media after shooting at downtown bank

Louisville police, mayor and Kentucky governor speak to the media after a gunman opened fire in the building that houses Old National Bank. (WHAS)

A Louisville police officer was fighting for his life Monday, hours after being shot by a gunman in the head during a mass shooting inside a bank building. 

Officer Nick Wilt, 26, just graduated from the police academy on March 31 and had barely been on the job when he was shot, Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said during a news conference. 

LOUISVILLE BANK SHOOTING SUSPECT: WHO IS CONNOR STURGEON?

Louisville police Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot by a gunman during a mass shooting gat a bank Monday. He graduated from the police academy on March 31, officials said.

Louisville police Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot by a gunman during a mass shooting gat a bank Monday. He graduated from the police academy on March 31, officials said. (LMPD)

"The next few days are important and very critical for Nickolas's recovery," she said, adding had come out of brain surgery at the University of Louisville Hospital. 

Wilt has been with the department since October 2022, according to his LinkedIn page. Before joining the force, he worked for Oldham County Emergency Medical Services, the La Grange Fire Department, Oldham dispatch and Henry County EMS, the page said. 

His father, Raymond, who received the Bronze Star while serving during the Iraq War, passed away on Feb. 8, WDRB-TV reported. 

Connor Sturgeon was killed by responding officers after he opened fire on a bank in Louisville Monday.

Connor Sturgeon was killed by responding officers after he opened fire on a bank in Louisville Monday. (Connor Sturgeon/LinkedIn)

Wilt underwent brain surgery Monday after he was shot in the head. He was one of two officers injured when a shooter opened fire in an Old National Bank branch in Louisville. 

The gunman, identified by police as Connor Sturgeon, was killed by police. 

