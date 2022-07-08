Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

West Virginia detects first probable case of monkeypox

Monkeypox patients usually recover in 2-4 weeks without hospitalization, but the disease can be deadly

Associated Press
The first probable case of monkeypox has been announced in West Virginia.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources said Friday the case involves a resident of Berkeley County in the Eastern Panhandle. No additional information was released.

Monkeypox belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, but its symptoms are milder. Most patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, but the disease occasionally is deadly.

LOUISIANA DETECTS FIRST RESIDENT WITH MONKEYPOX

People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

WHO: MORE THAN 6,000 MONKEYPOX CASES REPORTED, EMERGENCY MEETING SET

The World Health Organization on Thursday reported a 77% weekly increase in the number of lab-confirmed monkeypox cases, to more than 6,000 worldwide, and two more deaths in parts of Africa where the virus has circulated for years.