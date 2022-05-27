Expand / Collapse search
West forecast to see cooler temperatures as East Coast storms bring threats

Severe weather could impact millions of travelers

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will cause problems Friday across the East Coast as a cold front pushes offshore.  

East Coast severe storm threat

East Coast severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain will all be a threat throughout the day. 

The futuretrack for the Northeast

The futuretrack for the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Please have a way to get all your weather watches and warnings, as there is the potential for millions of travelers to be at risk. 

Rain and snow in the Northwest

Rain and snow in the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, much colder air will spread across the West this weekend, and heavy snow will be possible for the higher elevations across the Rockies.

Memorial Day Weekend weather

Memorial Day Weekend weather (Credit: Fox News)

Fire weather danger continues for much of the Southwest and southern Rockies. 

