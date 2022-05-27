West forecast to see cooler temperatures as East Coast storms bring threats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will cause problems Friday across the East Coast as a cold front pushes offshore.

Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain will all be a threat throughout the day.

Please have a way to get all your weather watches and warnings, as there is the potential for millions of travelers to be at risk.

Meanwhile, much colder air will spread across the West this weekend, and heavy snow will be possible for the higher elevations across the Rockies.

Fire weather danger continues for much of the Southwest and southern Rockies.