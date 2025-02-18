Wealthy real estate brothers face new lawsuits as defense claims criminal investigation was orchestrated

A bundle of new lawsuits were filed this week against three wealthy brothers accused of drugging and then sexually assaulting and raping dozens of women in multiple states, as the brothers claim a high-profile personal-injury law firm "dictated" the criminal investigation.

Tal, 38, and Oren Alexander, 37, two prominent jet-setting real estate brokers in New York and Miami, and their brother Alon Alexander, Oren's identical twin, were arrested in Miami Beach on Dec. 11 and remain in federal custody in New York.

More than 60 alleged victims have reported being sexually assaulted by at least one of the brothers, according to prosecutors. On Tuesday, 11 additional victims came forward, filing claims in New York Supreme Court.

"There are a lot of victims, and [the Alexander brothers] deserve some form of accountability for sexually assaulting these women," the managing partner at AVA Law Group Inc., Andrew Van Arsdale, told Fox News Digital.

Prosecutors allege that the Alexander brothers "worked together, and with others known and unknown to repeatedly and violently drug, sexually assault, and rape" victims in New York, Miami and elsewhere, according to a federal indictment filed in December.

All three brothers were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and a separate count of sex trafficking of one woman by force, fraud or coercion. In addition, Tal was charged with the sex trafficking of a second victim.

All three men have pleaded not guilty.

The 11 women, represented by the AVA Law Group and Curis Law, claim they were allegedly drugged and assaulted by Tal, Oren and Alon Alexander. The latest lawsuits include accusations of assault in Miami, Manhattan and even Moscow.

All but one of the women, Leah Peters, have filed as Jane Does. In seven of the 11 suits, women say they were handed something to drink before they were assaulted, and believe they were drugged.

Peters said that she met Oren Alexander at a luxurious house party in Miami in 2018 and that he offered to give her a tour of the property after courteously striking up conversation with her. He led her to one of the bedrooms, then aggressively threw her onto the bed and forcibly sexually assaulted her, she says in her lawsuit.

In another accusation, a woman says that she was invited by Tal Alexander to a house party in New York City in July 2013. When she arrived, she was handed an alcoholic beverage and claimed that she felt "lightheaded and disoriented." She says that she was forcibly raped by Tal and Oren Alexander.

In another incident, a woman says she met Tal and Oren Alexender in Miami, Florida in 2011. The brothers allegedly claimed that they had VIP access to an after-party, the lawsuit said. They insisted on going to their hotel room, where the woman allegedly was handed an alcoholic beverage and promptly lost consciousness.

When she woke up, the lawsuit says, the brothers "took turns" forcibly raping her.

Van Arsdale said that most of the cases were similar – where the women's initial charming interaction with the brothers ended in a nightmare.

"They used their wealth to allegedly do whatever they wanted," he said. "And that's why I think it's an important story, and I really hope that other people who may be operating in a similar way can wake up and take notice and hopefully change their pattern of behavior."

"We commend these survivors for coming forward and standing up against their abusers and look forward to pursuing justice on their behalf," Antigone Curis, the founder of Curis Law, told Fox News Digital.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Tal Alexander's attorneys, Milton Williams and Deanna Paul, called the lawsuits a "cash grab."

"For months, we’ve watched orchestrated efforts encouraging women to profit from past sexual experiences with the Alexander brothers," they said. "These frivolous lawsuits, filed days before the law’s look-back window is set to expire, are a transparent attempt at a cash grab. A federal court has already dismissed a case against Tal under this statute as time-barred. We expect these will similarly be dismissed."

Alon Alexander's attorney, Howard Srebnick, echoed their sentiments.

"Now, having hired a plaintiff’s lawyer, she seeks a money judgment in untold amounts, even as she claims that she voluntarily went to Alon’s residence for a ‘private dinner,’ voluntarily consumed multiple alcoholic drinks (but cannot recall how many glasses), then spent the night at the residence, waking up with what sounds like a hangover," Srebnick told Fox News Digital.

"She did not file a police report, she did not seek medical attention, she did not sustain any physical injuries, she offers zero forensic evidence that she was drugged or that Alon had any sexual contact with her (much less that he raped her), and she does not identify anyone on the planet Earth who corroborates her demand for money."

Srebnick said that Alon submitted himself to a lie-detector test, "which concluded with 99.7% certainty that he truthfully declared that he never drugged any woman, nor had sex with any woman who he believed was drugged."

Attorneys for the Alexander brothers and another man, Ohad Fisherman, have accused the Florida law firm Morgan & Morgan, which claims to be "America's largest personal injury law firm," of pressuring state prosecutors into filing the criminal case against the brothers and Fisherman, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Morgan & Morgan are not acting as a neutral third party, they are part of the prosecution team," an attorney representing Fisherman wrote in a motion adopted by the Alexander brothers’ lawyers, to compel state prosecutors to hand over the law firm’s evidence.

Defense attorneys also accuse the high-profile law firm of controlling witnesses and other evidence that shaped the sexual-battery case, and Morgan & Morgan lawyer Carissa Peebles of "actively curating the criminal investigation," demanding that state prosecutors turn over any evidence gathered by the firm.

"She controlled which information reached law enforcement and when, reinforcing that she, not the police, was leading the case," the motion continued in reference to Peebles.

In recent weeks, prosecutors released footage of alleged victims detailing their claims of sexual assault by the Alexander brothers.

"I was scared for my life, just because of what I just experienced," one woman whose identity was concealed said in the footage. "Not only the rapes, but just, like, how they were."

On Dec. 31, 2016, she thought she was meeting Alon Alexander for a barbecue at a Miami Beach condo. But unexpectedly, she said, Oren and Fisherman were waiting for her arrival.

"Alon and Oren then engaged in a demonic discussion about which brother would be the first to rape [the woman]," attorneys on behalf of the woman allege in court documents.

"[Fisherman] just pushed me down and had his knees and hands on my shoulders holding me down," she recalled in the video released by prosecutors, according to NBC6. "I was crying, and I know the whole time I was asking them not to do it. . . I was just like 'Please no, please no.'"

The woman claimed that Alon and Oren had taken turns raping her while Fisherman held her in place, according to her interview with investigators.

All three men face sexual battery charges and are awaiting trial, and Fisherman is not accused of raping the woman. Representation for the brothers and Fisherman argued in their motion that the prosecution is "built on a narrative that surfaced nearly eight years after the alleged incident — one with no physical evidence, independent eyewitnesses, or contemporaneous documentation."

The civil lawsuit seeking millions of dollars in damages for the accuser was filed by Morgan & Morgan against the twin brothers the day after their December arrests.

"Morgan & Morgan’s interest in the outcome is undeniable," the motion continues. "A criminal prosecution can significantly enhance the value of a related civil case by providing strong evidence of liability, establishing the defendant's wrongdoing, and potentially influencing the amount of damages awarded in the civil suit."

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said the defense motion is set to be heard by a judge on Feb. 27, but did not add additional comment on the matter.

"This motion is completely meritless and a desperate attempt by the defendants to shift the narrative away from the crimes they’ve been charged with. In addition to the sexual assault charges brought against them by the State Attorney’s Office in Miami, the Alexander brothers have been indicted and arrested for sex trafficking by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York," Peebles said in a statement.

"Additionally, they have now been sued 17 times by women who they have allegedly sexually assaulted. To assert that we have done anything improper is absurd and a purposeful distraction from the defendants’ actions. We will continue to seek justice for our client and ensure that the truth comes to light."

A judge last month denied bail, finding that the Alexander brothers pose a flight risk and a risk to the community. She said the evidence is strong, adding that the men pose a danger to unsuspecting women.

Authorities executed a warrant in December to search Tal Alexander's apartment inside a skyscraper on Manhattan's "Billionaire's Row." During the search, multiple hard drives were discovered and seized, including one with a large quantity of sexually explicit videos and pictures , according to prosecutors.

The seized videos show Alon and Oren Alexander and other men engaged in sexual contact with women "who are visibly under the influence of alcohol or other substances," prosecutors wrote in a letter, adding that in some cases, at least one of the brothers and another man "physically manipulated the women’s bodies in order to have sex with them while the women did not actively participate in the sexual activity or turned away."

The brothers pleaded not guilty in New York this month to charges that they had conspired to sexually assault women in multiple states.

