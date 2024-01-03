8 ways AI can make your life easier in 2024

Advances in artificial intelligence are coming, and they're coming fast.

At this point, AI has gotten quite good at doing very repetitive, monotonous tasks. Luckily for humans, there are many ways that AI can take on the tasks that you simply don't want to do yourself.

There are various tasks that AI can assist you with, or in some cases, completely take off your plate for a more stress-free 2024.

Chatbots for creative brainstorming and answering questions

Chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Bard serve a variety of purposes. They are helpful tools for answering questions or simply bouncing ideas off of.

While not all the answers chatbots give are going to be 100% accurate, they often do provide a good starting point.

If you need help with a task like writing an email or putting together a presentation, chatbots may provide the answers you need.

AI voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri are also great for getting answers to your questions.

Cleaning your house

With AI, you can go to work and come home to a clean house without lifting a finger. While AI can't yet give your entire house a deep clean, vacuuming in particular is one chore AI can do for you.

With devices like the Roomba, you can set a schedule for it to clean on whatever schedule you provide. Certain devices even empty themselves, so you won't have to worry about that either.

Personal assistant in planning

With busy schedules, plans can be forgotten and meetings can be accidentally skipped, which can put a lot of stress on you.

AI can act as your own personal assistant by helping you plan out your days, so scheduling is one less thing you'll have to worry about.

Several AI planners have capabilities like scheduling meetings, creating to-do lists and being able to integrate with your calendars.

There are tons of different AI-powered planners out there, like ClickUp, Motion, Reclaim, Clockwise and Trevor.

AI as your financial adviser

Is saving money one of your goals for 2024? Luckily, AI can help.

Keeping track of finances is hard, but AI tools like Cleo, PocketGuard, Rocket Money and Wally can help you get your financial affairs in check.

These AI tools are able to help you create a budget, track your bills, remind you of upcoming payments, provide debt payoff plans as well as provide spending insights.

Help with investing

When it comes to investing in particular, there are AI tools that can help get you started.

Investing your money is a great step on the path to financial freedom, but many people simply don't know where to start.

AI can assist you in your investing journey. Tools like Magnifi were built to solve this problem.

You can connect Magnifi to your investment accounts, and it will help you make smart investment decisions that fit your personal goals.

You can ask this AI any questions that you have, and it is able to assist you in buying investments.

Smart homes that keep you comfortable and safe

Through the power of AI, you can control the temperature and the lights in your home all right from your phone.

AI security systems also help keep you and the ones you love safe with features like motion detection and facial recognition.

The vacation planner

If you have any trips you plan on booking in 2024, AI can take away all the stressful parts of trip planning and leave all the fun to you.

AI tools like Roam Around can suggest the best routes to take for your trip, attractions in the area, notify you of the weather to make packing a breeze, create itineraries and find the best deals for you and your family.

Help you achieve health and fitness goals

A common goal heading into any new year is eating healthier and working out. Unfortunately, this is a goal that is often not continued throughout the year. AI tools can assist you in reaching your fitness goals.

There are many wearable AI tools like Apple Watches and Fitbits that help track your fitness and overall health.

These AI devices are also able to track your sleep and give suggestions through the connected mobile app on how to improve sleep quality.

AI apps like GymBuddy can help you come out with workouts if you are new to the gym. This app can help you establish a workout routine with exercises that align with your fitness goals.

Chatbots are also a great source for coming up with workouts and healthy recipes.