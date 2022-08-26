Waukesha parade murder suspect Darrell Brooks escorted out of court following outburst: 'All this political'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Darrell Brooks Jr., the man accused of ramming an SUV into a Waukesha, Wisconsin , Christmas parade last year, was escorted out of court Friday following an outburst.

Brooks yelled at Judge Jennifer Dorow and the courtroom gallery, expressing his boredom toward the end of the proceeding Friday, before she denied Brooks' legal team's motions to dismiss and suppress evidence in the case ahead of his October trial .

"I don't care about no livestream, all this political," Brooks reportedly told the judge after appearing bored and sleeping throughout the majority of Friday's hearing, according to WISN 12 News reporter Hillary Mintz.

He also asked to be removed from the hearing, at which point police escorted him out of the courtroom, Mintz reported.

Brooks was facing 83 charges, including six first-degree homicide counts, before Friday's hearing, but Dorow annulled six vehicular homicide counts, ruling that Brooks cannot face multiple punishments for the same crime, according to FOX 6 Milwaukee.

The 40-year-old career criminal is accused of driving his vehicle through a crowd of revelers, killing six people — including a child — and hurting dozens more during the annual Waukesha Christmas parade on Nov. 21, 2021.

Brooks has been in prison since his bail was set at $5 million on Nov. 23, two days after the parade horror. Authorities initially charged the suspect with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. A sixth count was added later for the six victims who died during the attack.

Each first-degree homicide charge carries a life sentence.

The deceased victims were identified as Jackson Sparks, 8; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; LeAnna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Wilhelm, 81.

In December, Brooks told Fox News Digital he felt "dehumanized" and like he was being "demonized." He has pleaded not guilty.

