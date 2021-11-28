Waukesha parade attack: 7 children still recovering in hospital one week after deadly ambush

The city of Waukesha asked residents to light a blue light outside their homes and share a moment of silence at 4:39 p.m. CT on Sunday, exactly one week after the Christmas parade attack that left at least six people dead and dozens more injured.

Businesses and city council members gave out blue lights to residents, who were asked to keep them illuminated outside of their homes through the holidays.

Mayor Shawn Reilly, who led the moment of silence with other city officials, told Fox News "blue is the color of unity."

The city of about 70,000 people held a candlelight vigil on Monday and set up a memorial for the victims in Veterans Park, just blocks away from where 39-year-old Darrell Brooks allegedly broke through barricades in a red SUV and plowed through a crowd at a Christmas parade.

A Waukesha police officer said that Brooks "had no emotion on his face" as he swerved from side to side in "an intentional act to strike and hurt as many people as possible," according to a criminal complaint filed this week.

Brooks was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Tuesday, but the district attorney said more charges may be coming.

Five adults were pronounced dead just hours after the tragedy – Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; and Jane Kulich, 52.

Jackson Sparks, 8, was marching in the parade with his baseball team when he was struck by the SUV and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

At least 62 people were injured in total and seven children are still in the hospital, according to Children's Wisconsin. Three of the hospitalized children are in serious condition, while three are in fair condition and one is in good condition.

One of those children, 11-year-old Jessalyn Torres, was hit so hard by the SUV she had marks from the vehicle's grille across her chest.

"She told them, ‘Just glue me back together,’" Ryan Kohnke, Jessalyn's uncle and a Waukesha resident who attended the parade, told Fox News Digital. "For her to crack a joke and have that type of human moment was big. My sister and I both kind of chuckled. We thought that was funny."