Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Waukesha Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. scheduled to be in court Friday

Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged with 6 counts of first-degree intentional homicide and ordered held on $5 million cash bail

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Waukesha suspect gives first jailhouse interview to Fox News Digital Video

Waukesha suspect gives first jailhouse interview to Fox News Digital

Fox News' Mike Tobin reports on Waukesha parade suspect saying he feels 'dehumanized.'

Wisconsin Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. is due in court on Friday morning for a hearing related to the November tragedy that left six people, including a child, dead.

Brooks, 39, is scheduled to appear in Waukesha County Court at 9:15 a.m. local time on Friday, just over seven weeks after he allegedly drove his maroon Ford Escape through police barricades and into the crowd of performers at the local Christmas parade. He was allegedly fleeing the scene of a reported domestic incident involving a knife at the time. 

Five adult victims killed in the Waukesha parade attack. A sixth victim, this one a child, was announced in court Tuesday.

Five adult victims killed in the Waukesha parade attack. A sixth victim, this one a child, was announced in court Tuesday.

WAUKESHA PARADE SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS SAYS HE FEELS 'DEHUMANIZED,' 'DEMONIZED' IN FIRST JAILHOUSE INTERVIEW

Six parade-goers died, including an 8-year-old boy and an 81-year-old man, and dozens more were injured. The deceased victims were identified as Jackson Sparks, 8; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; LeAnna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Wilhelm, 81. 

The latest on Waukesha parade tragedy Video

Brooks was later charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and ordered held on $5 million cash bail.  He faces six life sentences if convicted on all counts. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The career criminal spoke briefly with Fox News Digital in December from Waukesha County Jail, where he told reporters he felt "dehumanized," and like he was being "demonized."

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 

Your Money