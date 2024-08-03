WATCH: Oklahoma dog ignites house fire after chewing on lithium-ion battery

A video released by the Tulsa Fire Department in Oklahoma shows a dog unintentionally starting a house fire after chewing on a lithium-ion battery.



In the video, two dogs and a cat are seen from an indoor monitoring camera in the home's living room. One dog begins chewing on a lithium-ion battery pack until it explodes and the house catches fire.



The subsequent fire was put out by a quick-acting fire department. All the pets escaped the burning home through a dog door.

According to Tulsa Fire Department public information officer Andy Little, "The outcome could have been much worse if there had been no means of escape or if the family was asleep at the time."



Little added that lithium-ion batteries are useful for charging mobile devices because they store a "significant amount of energy in a compact space."

"Many individuals keep these batteries within their homes for convenience, unaware of the potential dangers they pose," Little said in the video.



"It is crucial that you adhere to manufacturer guidelines when using lithium-ion batteries, only using approved chargers and storing them out of reach of children and pets."

The National Fire Protection Agency recommends all lithium-ion battery users stop charging their devices when the battery is fully charged.