Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

WATCH: Oklahoma dog ignites house fire after chewing on lithium-ion battery

The Tulsa Fire Department urges homeowners to keep lithium-ion batteries out of reach of children and pets

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
WATCH: Oklahoma dog accidentally starts house fire after chewing on battery Video

WATCH: Oklahoma dog accidentally starts house fire after chewing on battery

The Tulsa Fire Department released a video showing the dangers of keeping lithium-ion batteries like the one seen here within reach of pets or children. All pets safely evacuated the house during the fire. (Credit: Tulsa Fire Department)

A video released by the Tulsa Fire Department in Oklahoma shows a dog unintentionally starting a house fire after chewing on a lithium-ion battery.

In the video, two dogs and a cat are seen from an indoor monitoring camera in the home's living room. One dog begins chewing on a lithium-ion battery pack until it explodes and the house catches fire.

The subsequent fire was put out by a quick-acting fire department. All the pets escaped the burning home through a dog door.

FIREFIGHTER INJURED AT SECOND MAJOR DALLAS BAPTIST CHURCH FIRE WITHIN TWO WEEKS: 'WE SEE GOD WORKING'
 

Dogs watch fire caused by lithium-ion battery

A dog in Tulsa, Okla., inadvertently caused a house fire after chewing on a lithium-ion battery. (Tulsa Fire Department)

According to Tulsa Fire Department public information officer Andy Little, "The outcome could have been much worse if there had been no means of escape or if the family was asleep at the time."

CALIFORNIA MAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY PUSHING TORCHED CAR DOWN EMBANKMENT, SPARKING MASSIVE FIRE

Little added that lithium-ion batteries are useful for charging mobile devices because they store a "significant amount of energy in a compact space."

"Many individuals keep these batteries within their homes for convenience, unaware of the potential dangers they pose," Little said in the video. 

Firefighters put out house fire

Firefighters put out the blaze caused by the lithium-ion battery. (Tulsa Fire Department)


"It is crucial that you adhere to manufacturer guidelines when using lithium-ion batteries, only using approved chargers and storing them out of reach of children and pets."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Fire Protection Agency recommends all lithium-ion battery users stop charging their devices when the battery is fully charged.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com