California man arrested after allegedly pushing torched car down embankment, sparking massive fire

A Chico, California man was arrested Thursday for allegedly starting a fire that has burned nearly 75,000 acres of land, after torching a car and pushing it down a 60-foot embankment, authorities said.

The Butte County District Attorney’s Office said a 42-year-old man was arrested by California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) arson investigators on suspicion of starting what has been called the Park Fire.

An investigation discovered an unknown man was seen pushing a vehicle that was on fire into a gully near the Alligator Hole in upper Bidwell Park just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect was then seen by witnesses, calmly leaving the area by blending in with other citizens who were in the area and fleeing the rapidly evolving fire.

Cal Fire arson investigators quickly responded and secured the scene before searching for clues to whom the unknown man was.

The investigation led to the identity of the man, and with the help of the DA’s office, a local judge issued a warrant, and he was ultimately arrested.

Authorities have not identified the man, who was booked into the Butte County Jail and held without bail until his arraignment next Monday.

Cal Fire posted to X on Thursday evening that the Park Fire has grown tremendously since it started on Wednesday.

"In several hours, the #ParkFire exploded from a 400-acre fire to a more than 71,000-acre inferno consuming everything in its path," the agency wrote. "This incident should serve as a reminder to prepare in advance by preparing a go bag and planning two evacuation routes to escape your community."