WATCH: New footage of Philadelphia looters ransacking pharmacies, gas station with armloads of stolen goods

Philadelphia police are working on identifying thieves who were caught on surveillance videos during a two-day late September looting spree ransacking local businesses.

In a batch of newly released surveillance videos, the Philadelphia Police Department asked for the community's help in identifying the suspects who were caught on camera breaking into and rampaging an Aldi grocery store, a Walgreens, a Mavis Tire store, a local pharmacy, and an AutoZone.

Surveillance footage shows groups smashing doors and windows before rushing the stores and clearing shelves.

In one video, a group of masked thieves are seen gaining entry into a gas station vestibule, tearing down lottery machine, and stomping on them.

Police say that the group of thieves escaped in a silver sedan after ransacking the store.

In another video, the thieves are seen smashing into a Mavis Tire store and leaving with armfuls of stolen goods.

Thieves also stocked up on free groceries at an Aldi, ransacking the discount grocer and leaving with armloads of produce and meat.

The videos are the most recent release from police from a Sept. 26-27 crime spree that devastated and destroyed many businesses throughout the city.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said that authorities have arrested over 70 people in connection to the crimes, but the department is still working on identifying and holding the alleged thieves accountable for their actions.

Orem said the DA’s office is collaborating with the police department and going through the many pieces of video evidence collected and affidavits to continue to charge those responsible.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford said that the looting "would not be tolerated."

"The criminal behavior of looting, burglary, theft and vandalism that we experienced as a city early last week, will not be tolerated," Stanford said in a press release a week after the crime spree.

The chaos started just hours after a judge dismissed charges against former police officer Mark Dial in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry.

