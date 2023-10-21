Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia

WATCH: New footage of Philadelphia looters ransacking pharmacies, gas station with armloads of stolen goods

Philadelphia DA says that 70 people have been arrested in connection to the looting

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published
Looting suspects caught ransacking Philadelphia stores in new set of videos

Looting suspects caught ransacking Philadelphia stores in new set of videos

The Philadelphia Police Department released more videos from the two-day crime spree of looters ransacking local businesses.

Philadelphia police are working on identifying thieves who were caught on surveillance videos during a two-day late September looting spree ransacking local businesses.

In a batch of newly released surveillance videos, the Philadelphia Police Department asked for the community's help in identifying the suspects who were caught on camera breaking into and rampaging an Aldi grocery store, a Walgreens, a Mavis Tire store, a local pharmacy, and an AutoZone.

Thieves

A group of thieves in sweatshirts and masks were seen breaking into a gas station and jumping on casino machines. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Surveillance footage shows groups smashing doors and windows before rushing the stores and clearing shelves.

In one video, a group of masked thieves are seen gaining entry into a gas station vestibule, tearing down lottery machine, and stomping on them.

WATCH: PHILADELPHIA LOOTERS BREAK INTO, RANSACK LOCALLY OWNED PHARMACY WITH AXES, HAMMERS, STEAL MEDICATION

Police say that the group of thieves escaped in a silver sedan after ransacking the store.

In another video, the thieves are seen smashing into a Mavis Tire store and leaving with armfuls of stolen goods.

Aldi store

A large group of thieves in Philadelphia are seen grabbing groceries from an Aldi store. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Thieves also stocked up on free groceries at an Aldi, ransacking the discount grocer and leaving with armloads of produce and meat.

The videos are the most recent release from police from a Sept. 26-27 crime spree that devastated and destroyed many businesses throughout the city.

PHILADELPHIA LOOTING ARRESTS CONTINUE TO PILE UP AS DA'S OFFICE AND POLICE REVIEW EVIDENCE

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said that authorities have arrested over 70 people in connection to the crimes, but the department is still working on identifying and holding the alleged thieves accountable for their actions.

Thieves

Masked looters are seen entering a local pharmacy and ransacking the business before disappearing into the night. Philadelphia police are working on identifying the suspects caught on surveillance videos and are asking the public's help. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Orem said the DA’s office is collaborating with the police department and going through the many pieces of video evidence collected and affidavits to continue to charge those responsible.

LAWYER FOR LOOTER KNOWN AS ‘MEATBALL’ CLAIMS CRITICISM AGAINST LIVE-STREAMER IS RACIST

Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford said that the looting "would not be tolerated."

"The criminal behavior of looting, burglary, theft and vandalism that we experienced as a city early last week, will not be tolerated," Stanford said in a press release a week after the crime spree.

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner gives an update on arrests involving looting that took place last week at several stores. (Philadelphia DA's Office/Facebook)

The chaos started just hours after a judge dismissed charges against former police officer Mark Dial in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

