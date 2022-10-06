Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Washington DC shooting leaves 4 men injured, police say

D.C. police said the victims are conscious and breathing

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A shooting in Washington, D.C. Thursday left at least four men injured, authorities said Thursday afternoon. 

Metropolitan Police Department officers were on the scene of a confirmed shooting in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, NW. 

Police on the scene of a shooting in Washington, D.C. 

Police on the scene of a shooting in Washington, D.C.  (WTTG)

Police told FOX 5 DC the victims are conscious and breathing and were taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Investigators are looking for a white sedan in connection with the shooting. 

No further details were released about the circumstances of the shooting or possible suspects. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 202-727-9099. 

