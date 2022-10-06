Washington DC shooting leaves 4 men injured, police say

A shooting in Washington, D.C. Thursday left at least four men injured, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were on the scene of a confirmed shooting in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, NW.

Police told FOX 5 DC the victims are conscious and breathing and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

MICHIGAN AUTHORITIES RESPOND TO ‘ACTIVE SHOOTING SITUATION’ AT HAMPTON INN

Investigators are looking for a white sedan in connection with the shooting.

No further details were released about the circumstances of the shooting or possible suspects.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 202-727-9099.