Michigan police respond to 'active shooting situation' at Hampton Inn; suspect in custody hours later

Michigan authorities on Thursday responded to an "active shooting" situation at a Detroit-area hotel where one person was dead and a suspect was barricaded inside during an hours-long standoff before he was taken into custody, according to local media.

The Michigan State Police said troopers were responding to a Hampton Inn in Dearborn near Military Street. A suspect was firing gunshots.

"There was some type of dispute with the hotel staff," Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said. "We believe it revolved around money."

He did not confirm whether anyone had died.

Fox Detroit reported that one person was dead and that a suspected shooter was barricaded inside the hotel with a long gun. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also responded to the scene.

Shahin told local media that authorities were negotiating with the suspect and that it was not clear how much ammunition the suspect has left.

"At this point, it’s going to be a waiting game," he said.

He said a victim was taken to a hospital for treatment but could not confirm whether anyone had died. Another police official said "quite a few people" have been evacuated from the area and the five-story hotel.

"Usually when we say don't come down here, that gives an indication for people to come down here," a state police official said. "This is a dangerous situation. This person is still liable to shoot at people walking in this area."

Around 7:55 p.m. local time, authorities said the suspect had been taken into custody without further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.