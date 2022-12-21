Washington DC police impersonator on the loose after shooting 2 people, cops say

Authorities in Washington D.C are looking for a gunman they say impersonated a police officer and shot a man and boy.

The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on Clay Street near 61st St., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Images released by the police show the suspect wearing a tactical-style vest with "Police" written on the front and back. He also appears to be displaying a badge.

Investigators said the gunman pretended to be a cop and went inside a home. Once inside, after a brief conversation, he allegedly pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

He then fled in a vehicle.

Responding officers found a man and an underage boy with gunshot wounds in a home. The gunman faces a charge of assault with intent to kill, police said.