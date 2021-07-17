Expand / Collapse search
Washington, DC, gunfire leaves girl, 6, dead; 5 adults also shot: reports

There was no immediate information about suspects, arrests or the circumstances that led to the shooting

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A 6-year-old girl was killed Friday night and at least five adults were wounded when gunfire broke out in Washington, D.C., according to police.

The child was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital, WUSA-TV of Washington reported.

Shortly after 11 p.m., patrolling officers heard shots fired in a business area around Malcolm X and Martin Luther King avenues, police said. People in the area directed the officers to the victims, reports said.

The site is about 5 miles from the U.S. Capitol, WUSA's Mike Valerio wrote on Twitter.

The adults all suffered wounds that were not life-threatening, Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict of D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department said in a video posted in Twitter.

There was no immediate information about suspects, arrests or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Benedict asked that anyone with information call police at 202-727-9099.

