Washington, DC broad daylight shooting leaves multiple injured

The three victims were standing outside a Washington, D.C., store when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Three people were hurt in a broad daylight shooting in Washington, D.C., Friday morning, authorities said. 

Shots rang out just after 11:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Two of the victims were men and the third is a woman, police said. 

They were standing outside a store when a vehicle passed by and shots came from the car, investigators said, Fox DC reported. 

Yellow markers denote bullet casings after three people were injured during a shooting Friday in Washington D.C. 

Yellow markers denote bullet casings after three people were injured during a shooting Friday in Washington D.C.  (FOX DC)

It was not clear if all three were the intended victims

The incident is still under investigation.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.