Washington, D.C. crash leaves two people dead after vehicle drives into fireworks stand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people in Washington, D.C. are dead after a car crashed into a fireworks stand on Saturday.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon near Minnesota Ave & Hunt Place NE, according to police.

Two adult males were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police said that "multiple pedestrians" were struck in the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A picture shared by the Washington, D.C. Police Department shows fireworks scattered on the ground as well as a gas station sign that appears to also have been hit.