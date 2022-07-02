Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Washington, D.C. crash leaves two people dead after vehicle drives into fireworks stand

Washington, D.C. police say 'multiple pedestrians' were struck.

Adam Sabes
Adam Sabes
Two people in Washington, D.C. are dead after a car crashed into a fireworks stand on Saturday.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon near Minnesota Ave & Hunt Place NE, according to police.

Two adult males were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police said that "multiple pedestrians" were struck in the incident

Two people in Washington, D.C. are dead after a car crashed into a firework stand on Saturday. (Washington, D.C. Police Department)

A picture shared by the Washington, D.C. Police Department shows fireworks scattered on the ground as well as a gas station sign that appears to also have been hit.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.