Warmer weather is forecast as a system brings snow to the Northwest

The Plains will be impacted by severe storms

By Janice Dean | Fox News
After record cold temperatures this week, a warmup is on the way to more seasonal averages. 

However, a pattern shift will start to bring more active weather to the U.S.  

Frost and freeze alerts across the East Coast

Frost and freeze alerts across the East Coast (Credit: Fox News)

A system moving into the Northwest will bring heavy rain and big snow for the higher elevations. 

The snow forecast in the Northwest

The snow forecast in the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

This storm will spread into the Plains next week, bringing all sorts of weather hazards including the risk of severe storms and flooding rainfall.  

A strong fall storm

A strong fall storm (Credit: Fox News)

Aside from the colder-than-average temperatures, much of the country is quiet ahead of the next system moving into the West this weekend. 

