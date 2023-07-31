Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia veterinary technician sentenced to 20 months for role in dogfighting scheme

Carlos Warren distributed a magazine that reported on dogfighting news and results, the Justice Department said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Texas police rescue unconscious man from burning car after crash Video

Texas police rescue unconscious man from burning car after crash

Police in White Settlement, Texas, rescued an unconscious man from a car that caught fire after crashing into a police on Saturday. (Credit: White Settlement Police Department)

A Virginia veterinary technician who once distributed a magazine nationwide on the illegal dogfighting business was sentenced to 20 months in prison, federal prosecutors said Monday. 

Carlos Warren, 49, a resident of Rapidan, was charged with conspiring to fight dogs and promote dogfighting using interstate publications and ordered to forfeit all dogs and animal-fighting equipment that was seized during a March 2022 search of his home.   

"Dog fighting is savage and inhumane, and it will not be tolerated," said U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh. "The individuals involved in the breeding, training and cruel deaths suffered by innocent animals – especially in a case like this at the hands of a trained veterinary technician – will be held accountable and justly punished by the Justice Department."

Department of Justice sign on a building

The U.S. Department of Justice is seen on June 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. On Monday, federal prosecutors said a Virginia man was given 20 months in prison for his role in dogfighting.  (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Warren began dogfighting as a teenager, the Justice Department said. While living in Virginia and California, he distributed "The Connector," a magazine that contained the latest news of the illegal trade. 

VIRGINIA MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER OF COUNCILWOMAN, EXTRADITED TO NEW JERSEY

The publication covered interviews with known dogfighters, fight results, pedigree information and ads for dogs and the sale of illegal steroids and other substances for dogs. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When he moved to Virginia, he set up a dogfighting yard and hosted various dogfights, prosecutors said. While working as a veterinary technician, he stole or obtained medications and other supplies to treat dogs during fights until they lost or refused to fight, authorities said. 

When the dogs couldn't or refused to fight, they were electrocuted by Warren, federal prosecutors said. Upon his release from federal prison, Warren will be subject to three years of supervised release and will be prohibited from owning or caring for any animals.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.