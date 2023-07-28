Virginia man charged with murder of councilwoman, extradited to New Jersey

The man arrested in relation to the murder of a New Jersey councilwoman has been extradited to face charges.

Rashid Ali Bynum, 28, of Portsmouth, Virginia, is charged with the killing of Sayreville Borough Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.

Bynum has been extradited to New Jersey, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Department Chief Daniel Plumacker announced Friday.

Dwumfour, a Republican, was 30 years old and described by Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick as a "dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serve all of our residents."

Police officers found her riddled with gunshot wounds in her white Nissan SUV around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Witnesses reported seeing a man firing into her window before running off.

Bynum was arrested in Virginia on May 30 in connection to the murder and taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

Bynum is currently being held in the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility.

Dwumfour was elected to the Borough Council in 2021, and her term was set to run from January 2022 through December 2024.

She received a B.A. in Women & Gender Studies from William Paterson University, located in Wayne, New Jersey.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz and Ashley Papa contributed to this report.