CRIME
Virginia man charged with murder of councilwoman, extradited to New Jersey

Sayreville Borough Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was found shot to death in February; suspect Rashid Ali Bynum was arrested on May 30

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The man arrested in relation to the murder of a New Jersey councilwoman has been extradited to face charges.

Rashid Ali Bynum, 28, of Portsmouth, Virginia, is charged with the killing of Sayreville Borough Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.

Bynum has been extradited to New Jersey, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Department Chief Daniel Plumacker announced Friday.

EUNICE DWUMFOUR MURDER: NEW JERSEY POLICE ARREST MAN MONTHS AFTER SLAYING OF REPUBLICAN COUNCILWOMAN

Eunice Dwumfour

This undated photo provided by the Sayreville, New Jersey, Borough Council shows Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. New Jersey prosecutors said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that they arrested a Virginia man on murder and gun charges in the February death of the local councilwoman who was found fatally shot in her SUV outside her home. (Sayreville Borough Council via AP)

Dwumfour, a Republican, was 30 years old and described by Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick as a "dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serve all of our residents."

Police officers found her riddled with gunshot wounds in her white Nissan SUV around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Witnesses reported seeing a man firing into her window before running off.

NJ COUNCILWOMAN SHOOTING 911 CALLS REVEAL EYEWITNESS ACCOUNT OF MALE SUSPECT WEARING BLACK, FLEEING ON FOOT

Rashid Ali Bynum mug shots

Rashid Ali Bynum has been arrested in connection with the February shooting of New Jersey Republican Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour in Sayreville, New Jersey. His number was in her phone in affiliation with her former church, according to prosecutors. (Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office)

Bynum was arrested in Virginia on May 30 in connection to the murder and taken into custody without incident. 

He has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose. 

Bynum is currently being held in the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility. 

Eunice Dwumfour portrait

Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was shot and killed on Feb. 1, 2023. (Sayreville GOP)

Dwumfour was elected to the Borough Council in 2021, and her term was set to run from January 2022 through December 2024.

She received a B.A. in Women & Gender Studies from William Paterson University, located in Wayne, New Jersey. 

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz and Ashley Papa contributed to this report.

